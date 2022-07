Over the weekend, Paige Spiranac had several reasons to celebrate in South Beach. One month after Maxim labeled her the "sexiest woman alive," the golfer-turned-influencer ventured out for the magazine's Hot 100 experience at Hyde Beach in Miami on Saturday.

Paige Spiranac, 29, has been captivating the golf community for years with her Instagram account. The American has gained followers on social media using snapshots and enticing photos.