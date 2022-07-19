Joe Rogan Says 'Man Baby' Donald Trump Is On Adderall

Often slammed as a right-wing conspiracy theorist by many in the liberal media, comedian Joe Rogan has repeatedly described himself as a liberal progressive, making it clear he never supported former President Donald Trump.

In fact, Rogan -- although not a supporter of President Joe Biden or the Democratic Party -- has criticized Trump on numerous occasions.

Most recently, Rogan slammed Trump as a "man baby" and speculated that the former president is taking Adderall, a drug typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.