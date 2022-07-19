Joe Rogan Says 'Man Baby' Donald Trump Is On Adderall

Often slammed as a right-wing conspiracy theorist by many in the liberal media, comedian Joe Rogan has repeatedly described himself as a liberal progressive, making it clear he never supported former President Donald Trump.

In fact, Rogan -- although not a supporter of President Joe Biden or the Democratic Party -- has criticized Trump on numerous occasions.

Most recently, Rogan slammed Trump as a "man baby" and speculated that the former president is taking Adderall, a drug typically used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

Trump On Adderall

Former President Donald Trump at a press briefing
Shutterstock | 2137532

Speaking with fellow comedian Tom Segura on a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan noted that Trump had a lot of energy when he was in the White House, despite being in his seventies.

"Do you think he's on Adderall?" the host of The Joe Rogan Experience asked his guest, per Newsweek.

"Yes. Only because there were multiple people, who used to work on The Apprentice, that were like [Trump] was f***ing gassed up for shoots," Segura replied.

Former President Donald Trump looks on
Shutterstock | 4083826

According to Segura, rumors suggest Trump "would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just sober" when he was filming The Apprentice, so he ultimately decided to take Adderall in order to focus better.

"So they would give him that and he would dial-in more on the reading. Because he gets very bored," Segura said.

The comedian recalled how news reports also suggest Trump had trouble focusing on his presidential duties.

"He would get bored at the CIA briefing in the mornings. He would go 'I don't want to read that, you f***ing read it and then tell me.' They would have to make it more engaging for him because he would just tap out."

Rogan Laughs At Trump

Rogan and Segura then recalled a New York Times report that claimed Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser, and son-in-law, came up with a unique strategy to handle the president's volatile behavior.

When delivering bad news to Trump, Kushner would reportedly give him two pieces of good news as well.

"That is how they would tell him bad news, they couldn't just go here is a bunch of bad news," Segura noted.

"Of course. He is a man baby," Rogan replied, laughing at the former president.

"He is a f***ing toddler," Segura added through laughter.

Is Trump Really On Adderall?

Rumors about Trump abusing drugs have circulated for years, with some suggesting that he may even be addicted to both Adderall and cocaine.

In 2020, as The Daily Dot reported, rumors surfaced online that the former president is crushing Adderall pills and then snorting them to get high.

What prompted the rumors were viral video clips that showed what conspiracy theorists claimed were chunks of Adderall shooting out of Trump's nostrils during a press conference.

