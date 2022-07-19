Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello List Beverly Hills Home For $19.6M

Hollywood couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are prepared to sell one of their Beverly Hills, California, mansions.

The actress upgraded the mansion two years before deciding to sell. This came after spending $26 million to purchase the former residence of baseball legend Barry Bonds in the Beverly Park area.

The famous couple listed the opulent mansion for $19.6 million with Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty. Although stunning, it is only one of their amazing mansions.

In 2014, before tying the knot with Joe, Sofia paid $10.6 million for the opulent home. The sitcom star hopes to profit from her long-term investment because it has undergone some upscale improvements over the last eight years.

Continue scrolling for more details about the stunning estate.