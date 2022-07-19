Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello List Beverly Hills Home For $19.6M

Hollywood couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are prepared to sell one of their Beverly Hills, California, mansions. 

The actress upgraded the mansion two years before deciding to sell. This came after spending $26 million to purchase the former residence of baseball legend Barry Bonds in the Beverly Park area.

The famous couple listed the opulent mansion for $19.6 million with Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty. Although stunning, it is only one of their amazing mansions.

In 2014, before tying the knot with Joe, Sofia paid $10.6 million for the opulent home. The sitcom star hopes to profit from her long-term investment because it has undergone some upscale improvements over the last eight years.

Continue scrolling for more details about the stunning estate. 

Spectacular Amenities

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Beverly Hills, CA, home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The 11,369 square-foot celebrity mansion has been described as spectacular and boasts hardwood floors and high ceilings.

There are also seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and several luxurious features like a wine room, home theater, and gym. The guarded residence also features a brand-new chef's kitchen, a landscaped garden with a pool, a Jacuzzi, and even a barbeque area.

The secured half-acre lot also features expert landscaping along with a pool, jacuzzi, and barbecue.

A Celebrities'-Dominated Neighborhood

Family Room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

A two-story guesthouse, a sports court, a pool and spa, and a tree-lined driveway are all included in the new Italianate villa-style home, which is over 17,100 square feet and sits on a 1.85-acre site.

Besides the previously mentioned high-end amenities, the estate also houses the home of other celebrities. Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, and Mark Wahlberg are some celebrities calling the neighborhood home.

The Couple Holds More Properties

Living Room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Sofia and Joe are not new to the real estate world. Although they have just listed their Beverly Hills residence, they still hold other lavish properties. 

In 2020 the couple purchased a sizable mansion in a nearby Beverly Park neighborhood for $26 million. 

They decided to sell their recently listed mansion as their remodeling work on the new one has almost finished. However, the Beverly Park property was quite stunning even before the modifications.

The property is situated in the guard-gated enclave of North Beverly Park and was formerly owned by baseball slugger Barry Bonds.

The nearly two-acre estate, designed in the Tuscan style, has patios, loggias, a pool and cabana, a sports court, and a guesthouse.

A 12-seat home theater, gym, and four-car garage are just a few of the amenities in the main house. The master suite also has dual baths and closets.

The Los Angeles Mansion

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Beverly Park palace
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Sofia also purchased a three-bedroom condo in Los Angeles for $1.1 million in 2007. The immaculately renovated apartment was remodeled using the best materials and craftsmanship. The large open area has a dining area, a large living room with wall-to-wall windows, and an adjacent kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. In addition, the perch has beautiful city views and wood floors.

It was later rented out in style for $10,200 per month. In 2019 the actress sold the apartment for $1.35 million, making a sizable profit from it.

Joe And Sofia Making It In Both Worlds

Hollywood super couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Shutterstock | 1296406

In 2020, Sofia was listed as the highest-paid TV actress. The stunning beauty has been in films, including Hot Pursuit and New Year's Eve. In addition, she also served as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Meanwhile, Joe starred in the television shows, True Blood and How I Met Your Mother. He also had roles in the movies Magic Mike, Justice League, among others.

Joe and Sofia are best known as Hollywood stars but continually show they can hold their own in real estate. As they continue to excel in their acting careers, one can expect them to keep making more real estate moves. 

