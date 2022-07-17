Supermodel Elle Macpherson Lists Galleria Style Home In Miami For $29M

Elle Macpherson
Supermodel Elle Macpherson has listed her galleria-style home in Coral Gables, Miami, for a hefty $29 million. Boasting modish European charm, the home was picked up by Macpherson in 2018 for just $8.1 million and underwent extensive cosmetic touches by Enzo Enea and renovation by architect Chad Oppenheim. 

Macpherson would later recruit the design firm Sawyer | Berson to repurpose the mansion’s interior to showcase her vast and impressive art collection, which includes pieces by the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Damien Hirst.

After the transformation, Macpherson’s galleria-style home was featured in a 2019 issue of Architectural Digest. Speaking with the magazine, she revealed that she had been looking for a midcentury home, but the Coral Gables estate stole her heart. The “space and location just felt right,” she said.

The illustrious model also shared photos from the issue on her Instagram page to highlight several spaces in the home.

About The Coral Gables Home 

Elle Miami Estate
Located in Coral Gables, known for its lavish and lush Mediterranean-style estates, ranch-style homes, landscaped bungalows, and Canalside houses with boat dockage, this sophisticated contemporary estate is lodged on 1.71 acres (74,525 square foot) lot of lush garden surroundings. 

According to real estate experts, Macpherson’s home can be found in the exclusive gated community of Journeys End Estates, a notable selling point. “It’s only 18 homes. It’s a very exclusive area. It’s a very private and quiet place,” noted listing agent Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman.

Elle’s galleria style manor may have tripled in price since the initial purchase, but it is certainly not the priciest listing in the area. The community of Coral Gables currently has 385 homes on the market; the median list price sits at a robust $1,185,000, while the most expensive home in the area is listed for $40 million.

Elle’s Not So Humble Abode

Living Space
This massive spread occupies an 8,935 square foot floor plan, featuring six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, sweeping spaces for the living, dining and entertainment areas, a galley-style chef’s kitchen, and additional rooms including office space and a library.

The outsides boast expansive manicured landscapes flecked with mature trees and a sizeable swimming pool flanked by a relaxing patio.

The home has “a great layout,” Alfaro says. “It’s just a quality, sophisticated home, which is hard to find.”

Design Highlights

Entry
The entire home design centers around the homeowner’s art. The grand two-story, art gallery-like entry is complemented with a striking black encased stairway surrounded by white walls and Maude tiled floors. The space opens to beamed ceilings running the length of the room to meet large French doors at the end to show views of the lush backyard. 

Adjoining is the formal dining area enwrapped by skirted walls featuring several French doors. Below are tan-brown hardwood floors, and overhead is a decorative lighting accessory. 

The living and family rooms, where many artworks are displayed, spread across the main floor, vaunting white skirted walls, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting, while another entertaining sitting room features vibrant teal walls adorned with several of Elle’s wall paintings.

There is also a separate office space, library, and several game areas where the supermodel is adorned with table tennis and foosball tables. 

The Kitchen 

Kitchen
The contemporary-styled chef’s kitchen is outfitted with a white-painted brick wall backdrop, marble countertops and toning dining island-style table, white cabinetry, and built-in stainless steel appliances. Above the center table are large black-shade hanging lights supported by recessed lighting throughout.

The Master & Guest Suites 

Pool
Heading upstairs, the primary suite boasting sophisticated interiors is designed with two large walk-in closets and an ensuite bath. The adjacent guest suites are stretched across the remaining floor plan, holding their private balconies.

