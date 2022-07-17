Supermodel Elle Macpherson Lists Galleria Style Home In Miami For $29M

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has listed her galleria-style home in Coral Gables, Miami, for a hefty $29 million. Boasting modish European charm, the home was picked up by Macpherson in 2018 for just $8.1 million and underwent extensive cosmetic touches by Enzo Enea and renovation by architect Chad Oppenheim.

Macpherson would later recruit the design firm Sawyer | Berson to repurpose the mansion’s interior to showcase her vast and impressive art collection, which includes pieces by the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Damien Hirst.

After the transformation, Macpherson’s galleria-style home was featured in a 2019 issue of Architectural Digest . Speaking with the magazine, she revealed that she had been looking for a midcentury home, but the Coral Gables estate stole her heart. The “space and location just felt right,” she said.

The illustrious model also shared photos from the issue on her Instagram page to highlight several spaces in the home.