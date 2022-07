Retired supermodel turned businesswoman Christie Brinkley has fans and friends in awe over her ever-youthful look. Some of her colleagues like Paulina Porizkova admire her for making aging gracefully while others want to know her secret.

We’re also curious about how Brinkley’s face stays fresh at 68, and how she keeps her body fit. One of the confirmed ways per her Instagram posts is that she doesn’t take life too seriously so, she makes time for leisure.