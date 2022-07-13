'RHUGT' Is Heading To Thailand For Season 3, Who Is On The Cast?

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip traveled to Turks and Caicos for its debut season and to the Berkshires, Massachusetts mansion of Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley for season two. But for season three, they'll be going a bit further from their home bases in the United States and traveling across the Pacific Ocean to Thailand.

Eight 'Real Housewives' Will Be Featured On 'RHUGT' Season 3

Leah McSweeney takes mirror selfie with Tinsley Mortimer
instagram | Instagram | Tinsley Mortimer

On July 8, following weeks of casting rumors, and potential hints on social media, PEOPLE confirmed that the third season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which was launched on Peacock last year as a spinoff of Bravo's popular Real Housewives series, was in the works with a group of eight women.

As for which Real Housewives successfully nabbed roles on the upcoming season, the outlet confirmed Real Housewives of New York City alums Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were on board.

The 'RHUGT' Cast Is Getting Ready To Head To Thailand For Filming On Season 3

Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton with flowers in hair
instagram | Instagram | Marysol Patton

According to PEOPLE, the ladies of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip are expected to leave the United States and head to their destination in Thailand on July 14 with filming on the upcoming episodes expected to begin days later on July 18.

Alexia Echevarria Seemed To Confirm Her 'RHUGT' Role With A Post Shared To Her Instagram Story

Days ago, with rumors swirling in regard to who could potentially appear on the third season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Echevarria took to her Instagram Story, where she seemingly confirmed her involvement with the new episodes by re-sharing a photo of the presumed cast.

"RHUGT Season 3 begins filming July 17. Can't wait to see my Queens of Miami on the newest installment of Ultimate Girls Trip," the re-shared post had alleged, via Entertainment Tonight.

'RHUGT' Premiered On Peacock In November 2021

As a report from Life & Style explained, the first season of RHUGT began streaming on Peacock in November 2021 and wrapped in December of that same year. Then, after the first season was deemed a hit, a second season began streaming in June of this year, which is expected to conclude later this month.

New episodes of the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Ex-Wives Club, begin streaming every Thursday on Peacock.

