'RHUGT' Is Heading To Thailand For Season 3, Who Is On The Cast?

On July 8, following weeks of casting rumors, and potential hints on social media, PEOPLE confirmed that the third season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which was launched on Peacock last year as a spinoff of Bravo's popular Real Housewives series, was in the works with a group of eight women.

As for which Real Housewives successfully nabbed roles on the upcoming season, the outlet confirmed Real Housewives of New York City alums Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were on board.