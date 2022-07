Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara when 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami opened fire.

A former Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor, Yamagami used a homemade weapon to fire two shots, striking Abe in the neck and then in the heart.

Abe was pronounced dead hours later.

According an image that has gone viral on Twitter, however, it was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who ordered Abe's assassination.