Salma Hayek In Swimsuit Embraces The Summer

The summer season is here, and one person eager to bask in the rays and season is Salma Hayek, who, at 55 years old, continues to look just as beautiful as she did upon arriving in Hollywood as a young upstart.

Now, the wife and mother of one lives for the moments, which she often shares with her 21.5 million Instagram followers. One photo has the Oscar-nominated Hayek posing while lounging on her pool's diving board, looking gorgeous in a one-piece burgundy swimsuit.

Completing the look with a straw hat and smile, Salma proves that she is ready for the rays!