Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Braless Minidress

The supermodel always keeps her relationship status fairly under wraps and she is known for being a bit more private than her peers. But, after dating for a short period with her then-boyfriend but current husband, the two decided to get married. Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard, a film producer, in 2018.

In 2021, the duo welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. Now a wife and new mother, Emily is now navigating this new life and continuing her career as a model and entrepreneur. Since she initially began her career as an actor, television and film roles may be in her future as well. For now, Emily seems to be more focused on her husband and family.