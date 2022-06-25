NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire De'Aaron Fox For RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose & Two 2023 1st-Round Picks In Proposed Deal

The New York Knicks headed into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of finding a new starting point guard.

The Knicks failed to address their major backcourt problem in the 2022 NBA Draft. They are currently heavily linked with Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, whom they are reportedly preparing to offer a four-year, $100 million contract in the 2022 NBA free agency.

If they still fail to convince Brunson to leave the Mavericks, the Knicks are expected to search for a quality floor general on the trade market.