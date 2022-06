'The Grim Sleeper' Went On Killing Sprees In The 1980s Then The 2000s

But his most serious crimes started in the mid-1980s when the use of crack cocaine was rampant and many women were on the streets selling sex for money to support their addictions.

It was not uncommon for prostitutes and drug addicts to be found murdered in alleys, parks, or trash bins and dumpsters. Since many of the victims were Black and known drug users, many in the public thought the police weren't doing enough to find the killer or spread awareness.

The public even started the Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders was formed in 1989 in protest of the LAPD’s lack of policing in areas where the murders occurred.

While the LAPD saw a pattern in the murders of the late 1980s and early 2000s, they did not share this new discovery with the families of those killed until much later in the investigation.