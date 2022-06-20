Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Aly Raisman made a flawless switch from pro gymnastics to wellness and health and continues using her influence for good. Her advocacy for body positivity and mental health awareness makes her a central figure and welcomed partner for like-minded brands.

In 2018, she joined Aerie's Role Models for body positivity and continued a relationship with the brand to date. Her latest collaboration with Aerie saw her modeling its Summer 22 collection alongside her cancer survivor best friend, Abbey Bergman.

Then, she joined the Time 100 Most Influential honorees for 2022 for a celebratory Gala last week.

