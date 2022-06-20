Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

close up of Aly Raisman smiling
Aly Raisman made a flawless switch from pro gymnastics to wellness and health and continues using her influence for good. Her advocacy for body positivity and mental health awareness makes her a central figure and welcomed partner for like-minded brands.

In 2018, she joined Aerie's Role Models for body positivity and continued a relationship with the brand to date. Her latest collaboration with Aerie saw her modeling its Summer 22 collection alongside her cancer survivor best friend, Abbey Bergman.

Then, she joined the Time 100 Most Influential honorees for 2022 for a celebratory Gala last week.

Summer Style Session With Aly

Aly Raisman in low-cut jumper
Both swimwear came in white fabrics, which she paired with jeans outfits. She wore denim shorts with her one-piece cutout swimsuit while choosing a sleeveless unbuttoned vest for her two-piece bikini. Her abs pushed against the high-waist bottoms while the high-rise cut revealed her toned glutes, thighs, and legs.

Fans Reminisce On Old Times

Raisman wore a bright yellow bikini with a classic halter neck V-cut top and high-waist bottoms covering up her lower belly but accentuating her hips. She tied her hair in a long curly ponytail and wore minimal makeup.

Although this picture is a couple of years old, the retired athlete doesn't look much different facially and physically. She's maintained her physique with effective exercising, including yoga.

Attending The Time 100 Gala

Aly Raisman at the Time 100 Gala 2022
Raisman's contributions to sports and mental health awareness last year didn't go unnoticed, but she didn't make the Time 100 list for 2022. The wellness coach attended the gala with this year's honorees, including Tarana Janeen and Zendaya.

Raisman was first recognized on the publication's famous 100 Next List in 2018 and 2019 shortly after her testimony against former Team USA Gymnastics coach, Larry Nassar. Although she didn't make the cut this year, she celebrated the other honorees.

Advocating For Fertility

Raisman lent her voice to another cause this month - Women's Fertility. She joined forces with other athletes to talk about,

"why it’s so important to have ownership of our fertility & body, including information about our fertility hormones."

Then she asked,

"Shouldn’t we all feel comfortable talking and getting the information we need about our bodies, our fertility hormones, and our reproductive health... I do want to learn more about my body and fertility hormones so I can plan for the future."

Throughout the month, Raisman will go live on Instagram with Modern Fertility to talk about women's bodies and hormone reactions.

