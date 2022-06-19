Mandy Rose Flaunts Curves In Bikini

Close up of Mandy Rose
Wikimedia | Soma107

Mandy Rose is an expert at turning up the heat on social media with her bikini or lingerie photos. With her brunette hair drawing a lot of attention, she continues to make stunning appearances on the gram each week.

Although, we have to give it to her as she certainly knows how to attract attention. After all, she has been known as the Golden Goddess for many years. Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal 4-Way match a few weeks ago at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Standing Out In The Greenery

Mandy took things up a notch with a recent share in which she looks stunning in the bikini she wore. The outfit consists of a bandeau and a v-shaped thong, which she held while posing for the camera. She undoubtedly brought out all the hot vibes around her, and she accessorized her hair with a visor as the slick tresses swept to her side, and she finished her look with sunglasses and a soft glam.

Visors are my new thing 😎 #ProtectTheMoneymaker

She captioned.

Work Hard, Play Even Harder

Rose flaunted her washboard figure in a magenta two-piece with a regular-looking bra and a V-shaped bikini bottom.

The simple style contrasts with her usual swimwear, which is often fancy and dramatic, but it remains true to her because the bra had a tied waistband, and the bottom was ruched at the back.

The fitness model accessorized her swimsuit with round-framed black sunglasses and a bun in her blonde hair.

Beauty And Skincare

Amarose is the athlete's beauty and skincare line, including four products: a cleanser, toner, serum, and lifting moisturizer. "I've tested it for six months to a year; this has no toxins, no parabens, no artificial colors or fragrances, non-GMO, it's just a nice gentle cleanser, it does the job. It's not too light, but it's not too rough on your skin either,". She added about her products.

She also keeps rose toner, serum, and water floss in her bag for when she needs to refresh, such as on planes or after working out.

Donut Shop Launch With Sonia

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose of WWE keep busy with their work on Raw and NXT, but they aren't slowing down and are about to open their first donut shop. Deville recently told Forbes that after trying so many different kinds of donuts over the years, they are finally launching their Donut Spot, DaMandyz Donutz, which will open in Los Angeles later this year.

