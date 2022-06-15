Iman Shumpert Celebrates Wife Teyana Taylor On Winning 'The Masked Singer'

Teyana Taylor wins the masked singer competition and takes home the trophy. A few weeks after, her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, won Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner Daniella Karagach. Winning is simply a family affair for the Shumpert, as they add two trophies to their collection.

Taylor and Shumpert have been married since October 2016, welcoming their first daughter, Junie, in December 2015 and their second daughter, Rue, in September 2020. Iman celebrated his wife's victory with his 2.3 million followers.

