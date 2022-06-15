Iman Shumpert Celebrates Wife Teyana Taylor On Winning 'The Masked Singer'

Close up of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor wins the masked singer competition and takes home the trophy. A few weeks after, her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, won Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner Daniella Karagach. Winning is simply a family affair for the Shumpert, as they add two trophies to their collection.

Taylor and Shumpert have been married since October 2016, welcoming their first daughter, Junie, in December 2015 and their second daughter, Rue, in September 2020. Iman celebrated his wife's victory with his 2.3 million followers.

Screaming Congratulations To Teyana

Proud hubby isn't holding his excitement for anything in the world, and the caption on his post describes it all.

Screaming congratulations to @teyanataylor for gracing the stage once again as “firefly”!!! Your voice is truly amazing, a special sound from a special heart! We love you…so anytime you wanna come back to do music you can wear #45, some 10s and a big ass mask (and some tights so I can see somn). And we will welcome you to our playlists with open arms. No hard feelings.Love you ladybug! Thank you to all that watched/voted! Me and @babyjunie4 been holding this secret soooo long and we’ve been reading y’all comments on if it’s her for entertainment! 😂😂😂😂

In Partnership With Pretty Little Things

Taylor, the UK-based company's US creative director, will collaborate with the brand to select a winning fashion designer who will have their line sold in the store beginning in February 2023. The 31-year-old musician will also be wearing one of the winning designs on her upcoming tour, The Last Rose Petal 2. Teyana showed off her edgy style in a low-cut black mini dress with a pattern inspired by black-and-white paisley bandanas in the competition announcement.

The busty look highlighted her toned legs and was paired with a black jacket with a similarly busy pattern draped around her arms.

Billboard Awards Ready In A Thong

Teyana Taylor's style is impeccable!

Taylor's signature look is a unique blend of streetwear, punk, and luxury that she can only pull off because of her swagger. The artist rocked yet another daring look at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, complete with low-rise leather pants and a bra top from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Taylor's outfit was highlighted by a G-string thong that sat high on her hips. She emphasized the statement underwear by layering on a chunky, silver-studded belt with dangling chains.

Family Is Everything

The Shumperts graced the cover of Ebony magazine, revealing that family is everything.

