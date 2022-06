Jessica Alba may look like she’s been drinking from the fountain of youth, but she just takes really good care of herself, diet and fitness-wise. The 41-year-old actress and businesswoman, who has been in the industry for three decades and is still going strong, does not necessarily follow a strict diet but believes in eating in moderation.

Alba revealed what “moderation” means to her when she sat down with Women’s Health in December 2020 for an interview. Read the details below.