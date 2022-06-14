Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is expected to be one of the biggest names on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. Irving has already expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, with the limited games he played this season, a source told Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News that the Nets are "outright unwilling" to give him a maximum contract extension in the 2022 NBA free agency. If he refuses to take their offer, the Nets could explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Irving this summer.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine To Nets, Kyrie Irving To Bulls In Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade Deal
Proposed Double Sign-And-Trade Deal With Bulls
One of the dream trade targets for the Nets in the potential sign-and-trade deal involving Irving is All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. Like Irving, LaVine is also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Bulls may be expected to do everything they can to bring LaVine back in the 2022 NBA free agency but if he expresses his desire to leave, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit suggests that they could engage in a double sign-and-trade deal with the Nets involving Irving.
Why The Bulls Would Make The Trade
For the Bulls, the proposed deal would be a no-brainer if LaVine is no longer interested in staying in Chicago. Instead of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable them to swap him for a more proven superstar who would help them end their title drought next season.
"With rumors circling that Zach LaVine may not end up back in Chicago next year, if the Bulls managed to complete a sign-and-trade where they got back Irving, it’d be a solid return," Simone wrote. "Pairing Irving’s shot creation alongside DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic wouldn’t solve any of their defensive issues, but it would make their offense even better."
Nets Get A Younger Superstar
LaVine would be an intriguing replacement for Irving in Brooklyn. Aside from the fact that he's three years younger than Irving, LaVine would be always available for the Nets as long as he's healthy, making it more reasonable for them to give him a max contract in the 2022 NBA free agency. LaVine could fill the huge hole that Irving would be leaving on the offensive end of the floor, giving the Nets another prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter.
This season, the 27-year-old superstar averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Zach LaVine's Fit With Ben Simmons & Kevin Durant
Swapping Irving for LaVine would make more sense for the Nets if they decide to keep Ben Simmons on their roster. To maximize Simmons' effectiveness as the Nets' new starting point guard, he needs to be surrounded by players who can efficiently space the floor, which is one of LaVine's specialties. Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like LaVine would also be beneficial for Durant as it would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.
It would still take time for LaVine, Simmons, and Durant to mesh well on the court but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Nets would undeniably have a better chance of making a deep playoff run next season.