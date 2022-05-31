Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Minidress While In Pool

Young model Amelia Gray Hamlin pushed the boundaries in her latest Alexander Wang campaign photoshoot, fusing her wittiness with the concept. The 20-year-old used her real-life situation as an inspiration for the campaign giving fashion a new twist and a Gen-Z touch.

This year has been a successful one career-wise for Hamlin as she's stepped up her game and walked for notable names in the industry, including Alexander Wang, and posed for Versace. With a packed calendar, the model is really "drowning in work," which she showed in her campaign.

