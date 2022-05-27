It's A 'Blessing': Nick Jonas Talks Daughter Malti Coming Home From NICU On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate, the musician and actor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He admitted having his baby girl home after her stay in the NICU was nothing short of a "blessing."

"It's pretty wild. She's the best. It's just been a magical season of our life," Jonas said via PEOPLE. "But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."

As fans may have heard, Malti Marie was in the NICU for more than 100 days.