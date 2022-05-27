After her birth in January, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl, Malti Marie, was admitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). But, as Jonas revealed during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she has since arrived home to him and his wife.
It's A 'Blessing': Nick Jonas Talks Daughter Malti Coming Home From NICU On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Rockets Could Send Christian Wood To Warriors For James Wiseman, Moses Moody & No. 28 Pick
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Welcomed Their First Child Via Surrogate
Months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate, the musician and actor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He admitted having his baby girl home after her stay in the NICU was nothing short of a "blessing."
"It's pretty wild. She's the best. It's just been a magical season of our life," Jonas said via PEOPLE. "But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."
As fans may have heard, Malti Marie was in the NICU for more than 100 days.
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Has Three Stellar Uncles
Jonas revealed that his oldest brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, who both have kids of their own, are "amazing" uncles. However, it is his youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, who he deemed Malti's "favorite uncle by far."
"Well, he's the closest in age to the kids," Jonas said as he laughed about his 21-year-old sibling's age.
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Spoke About Malti Marie On Instagram On Mother's Day
In honor of Mother's Day earlier this month, Jonas and Chopra opened up about the "rollercoaster" they'd been through since welcoming Malti Marie in January.
"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months, and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," they wrote in a joint statement, confirming that "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Grateful For Each Moment With Their Baby Girl
"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith. And while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they continued.
"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way... Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad-ss. Let's get it M!"