She may be an A-lister now known worldwide to millions of fans, but Salma Hayek had to get her start somewhere, and after working in Hollywood for more than three decades, she got the official seal of approval with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Remembering back to that day on her Instagram account – where she has more than 21.2 million followers – she decided to give her fans there a throwback photo as a way of thanking them for their support throughout the years.
Salma Hayek Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress
Salma Hayek Remembers Back When In Gorgeous White Dress
Looking stunning as ever, Hayek glowed in an all-white, low-cut, body-hugging dress that accentuated all her curves. Complete with a white fur coat and earrings, she was the belle of the ball then and still today a force to be reckoned with. Salma, you’ve come a long way!
Looking Back At Salma’s Early Career
Born and raised in Mexico, Salma got her start in the entertainment industry working on the telenovela Teresa in the titular role, gaining fame and nationwide recognition in the process. After that show ended, she appeared in El Callejon de los Milagros, a romantic drama that earned her an Ariel nomination. From there, she was seen by Robert Rodriguez and cast in Desperado opposite Antonio Banderas, the role that catapulted her to fame with American audiences.
She followed up that movie with several big-budget Hollywood movies and cemented her status as one of the world’s leading actresses. Hayek earned an Oscar nomination for her work as an actress on the movie Frida, which she also produced. The movie warned her additional nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the British Academy Film Awards. The film proved that Salma was more than just eye candy, but a serious actress that had the full range in her arsenal as a thespian.
A Deep Dive Into Salma’s Family Growing Up
Salma is very proud of her Mexican roots, but many people may be shocked to know that she is also half Lebanese as well. Through her father, Hayek can trace her lineage back to Lebanon, a fact she researched while working on one of her movies, The Prophet. Her father once ran for mayor of a town in Mexico, and her mother is a noted opera singer as well as talent scout of Spanish descent. Salma’s younger brother Sami is also an artist, working as a furniture designer.
Salma’s Causes And Charitable Work Are Legendary
Salma has put her name and money to good use over the years, working as an advocate on a myriad of issues close to her heart. As an advocate for breastfeeding, she worked with UNICEF to bring awareness and in 2010 received a humanitarian award nomination for her efforts. In 2013, she teamed up with Beyonce and Frida Giannini for a Gucci campaign aimed at female empowerment. She also was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood speaking out against Harvey Weinstein at the height of the #MeToo movement. Additionally, she pledged with her husband $113 million dollars to support reconstruction efforts on the famous Notre Dame cathedral in 2019. Salma is a woman that has the right stuff for sure and a serious ambassador for women around the world!