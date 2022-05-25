Salma Hayek Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

Born and raised in Mexico, Salma got her start in the entertainment industry working on the telenovela Teresa in the titular role, gaining fame and nationwide recognition in the process. After that show ended, she appeared in El Callejon de los Milagros, a romantic drama that earned her an Ariel nomination. From there, she was seen by Robert Rodriguez and cast in Desperado opposite Antonio Banderas, the role that catapulted her to fame with American audiences.

She followed up that movie with several big-budget Hollywood movies and cemented her status as one of the world’s leading actresses. Hayek earned an Oscar nomination for her work as an actress on the movie Frida, which she also produced. The movie warned her additional nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the British Academy Film Awards. The film proved that Salma was more than just eye candy, but a serious actress that had the full range in her arsenal as a thespian.