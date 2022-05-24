Joshua Jackson Talks Playing ‘Dr. Death,’ His Most Chilling Character 

Duntsch was dubbed “Dr. Death” in D Magazine for his botched surgeries and gross malpractice that caused the death of several patients and left others with disabling injuries. But after performing spinal surgery on a patient; Mary Efurd in 2012, Duntsch’s entire career blew up in his face. Mary suffered crippling pain post-surgery, only for a follow visit with another surgeon named Dr. Robert Henderson to uncover some shocking discoveries. As per The Washington Post, Henderson found spinal hardware left in her soft tissue, a severed nerve root, a nerve with a screw in it, and several screw holes on a different area of Mary's spine.

It’s quite unusual for a physician to be indicted on several counts of aggravated assault stemming from events in an operating room. But after investigators took a close look at the neurosurgeon’s history and consulted with those who knew him, Mary's botched surgery was one of several in Christopher's record.

Nevertheless, Dr. Duntsch had his medical license stripped in 2013 and was eventually brought to justice after Mary took him to court.