Simone Biles Stuns In Bright Orange Minidress For Date Night

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was a vision in Orange last week as she shared a date night look with her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Biles and her boyfriend, (now fiancé) Jonathan Owens, engaged on Valentine's Day this year after two years of dating (since the quarantine).

The athlete revealed that she's progressed in the preparations, having already chosen the dress and made the guest list. However, there's no definite date on their actual ceremony except the knowledge that it would be sometime this year.