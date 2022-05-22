Simone Biles Stuns In Bright Orange Minidress For Date Night

Close up of Simone Biles smiling
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was a vision in Orange last week as she shared a date night look with her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Biles and her boyfriend, (now fiancé) Jonathan Owens, engaged on Valentine's Day this year after two years of dating (since the quarantine).

The athlete revealed that she's progressed in the preparations, having already chosen the dress and made the guest list. However, there's no definite date on their actual ceremony except the knowledge that it would be sometime this year.

Ready For Date Night With Her Boo

Biles wore a satin-smooth mini dress with a low-cut boat curved neckline with thin straps. The neckline teased the top of her cleavage but kept most of her chest hidden, and she paired the dress with clear strapped mule sandals and an orange leather mini tote. Biles has been rocking braids for months now, and she wore her hair in a chunky braided long cornrow with curled tips.

Catching Up With An Old Friend

Biles isn't only about her love life, but she also maintains her friendships, especially with former Fierce Five members. Last week, the 25-year-old linked up with her fellow Olympic gold medalist, former captain of the Fierce Five, and her friend, Aly Raisman, for a lunch date. She wore a casual checkered orange top over mini jean shorts for the date and asked her followers to guess what they talked about.

Fans Guess The Discussion Topic

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman in leotards at the Olympics
Many of the comments suggested it was wedding plans saying,

"Wedding!" "Bridesmaid questions?" "Aly being maid of honor?" "I'm hoping it was everything fun, affirming, and life-giving!" "I'm hoping it was everything fun, affirming, and life-giving!"

It's easy to see how the netizens assumed they'd talk about Biles' impending nuptials because that's one of the most exciting things in her life right now. However, it's not the only thing - she also partnered with a charitable organization for mental health care amongst foster care children.

Advocating For Mental Health And Wellness

Biles teamed up with Friends National to celebrate National Foster Care and Mental Health Awareness Month. Since her infamous exit from Tokyo 2020 due to her failing mental health, the gymnast has been vocal in her advocacy for self-care, including wellness and wholeness. She wrote,

"I’ve teamed up with @FriendsNational to celebrate National Foster Care and Mental Health Awareness Month! I loved meeting 100+ youth this week in programs across the country. The children, their stories, and their resiliency are inspiring!"

