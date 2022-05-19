MLB News: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Isn't Concerned With His Injury

It's uncertain how the injury did happen with Clayton Kershaw, but all people know right now is that he's going through an arm injury. He missed the entire postseason a year ago due to an elbow injury, but these injuries are reportedly not the same issue.

Kershaw is not worried and looks forward to getting back on the mound sometime soon.

“It’s a little sore right now. but I’m confident that by the time my (IL) stint’s over, I should be pretty close to ready to go if not ready to go.”