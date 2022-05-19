MLB News: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Isn't Concerned With His Injury

With his history of injuries, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts wants to make sure he keeps his star pitcher healthy.
“I think that I have to. It has to be on my mind, and it is. I think that’s the responsible way to look at things. You have to understand the history of any player. Clayton’s an easy bet to go out there and perform…he and I are in lockstep that the ultimate goal is to make sure he’s healthy through October, and I still expect that.”
Throughout his long career, Clayton Kershaw has had to deal with a right hip impingement, upper back strain, a herniated disc, lower back strain, and an elbow injury.