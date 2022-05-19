MLB News: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Isn't Concerned With His Injury

Clayton Kershaw on the field
Jon Conahan

Superstar left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw got some unfortunate news in the past week as he found out that he has to head to the 15-day IL due to an arm injury.

Fortunately for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he thinks that he will be able to return after these 15 days.

What Happened To Kershaw?

It's uncertain how the injury did happen with Clayton Kershaw, but all people know right now is that he's going through an arm injury. He missed the entire postseason a year ago due to an elbow injury, but these injuries are reportedly not the same issue.

Kershaw is not worried and looks forward to getting back on the mound sometime soon.

“It’s a little sore right now. but I’m confident that by the time my (IL) stint’s over, I should be pretty close to ready to go if not ready to go.”

Does Kershaw Have Any Injury History?

With his history of injuries, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts wants to make sure he keeps his star pitcher healthy.

“I think that I have to. It has to be on my mind, and it is. I think that’s the responsible way to look at things. You have to understand the history of any player. Clayton’s an easy bet to go out there and perform…he and I are in lockstep that the ultimate goal is to make sure he’s healthy through October, and I still expect that.”

Throughout his long career, Clayton Kershaw has had to deal with a right hip impingement, upper back strain, a herniated disc, lower back strain, and an elbow injury.

How Was Kershaw Pitching Before His Injury?

Kershaw had only pitched in five games before he was placed on the injury list. He was 4-0 with a 1.8 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP. Even at 34 years old, he's undoubtedly still one of the top pitchers in all of baseball, and not only are the Los Angeles Dodgers hoping that they get him back sometime soon, but baseball fans should also be hoping the same thing because it's a treat to watch him on the mound.

In his first outing of the season this year he threw seven innings of no-hit baseball with 13 strikeouts.

Are The Dodgers The Best Team In Baseball?

It would be tough to argue at the moment that any team in baseball is better than the Los Angeles Dodgers. Obviously, we can make arguments about a few other teams, but this Dodgers team is legit and they should have another deep postseason run.

