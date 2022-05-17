Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Neckline Dress

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, stepped out in a dazzling pink gown for yet another breast cancer fundraising benefit gala last week, and she looked all shades of gorgeous. Since the mid-nineties, the British actress has been an Estee Lauder partner and continues lending her support to the cause after losing her grandmother to breast cancer due to a lack of awareness.

Thankfully, the world has evolved to address the illness and seek long-lasting treatment and an eventual cure. Hurley joined Patti LaBelle and some other icons at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party in NYC last week.

A Darling In Pink

Hurley wore a plunging neckline sequin dress with long sleeves and a mermaid skirt hugging her curves. She paired the sexy dress with an acrylic pink clutch purse and bold hoop earrings matching her curly brown hair and shiny eyeshadow.

In the third slide, Hurley posed alongside Patti LaBelle, both clutching a bouquet of pink flowers, and the last one featured a post of Hurley and breast cancer survivor Ann Caruso.

Celebrating With Icons

Hurley wrote,

"We raised a record breaking $8.5 million last night!!! I was honoured to once again host BCRF's Hot Pink Party and help raise funds for lifesaving breast cancer research."

She continued saying,

"As Global Ambassador of @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, I’m committed to helping create a breast cancer-free world for all, and scientific research is key to ending this disease."

The English actress then added,

"After two and a half years, it is GREAT to be be back in NYC for such an amazing cause- and I got to meet one of my heroes @mspattilabelle and bop to Lady Marmalade 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻."

Celebrating Her Best Friend, Ann Caruso

Ann Caruso in a pink dress at the BCRF Hot Pink Party
Shutterstock | 64736

Hurley also had some sweet words for breast cancer survivor Ann Caruso saying they snuggled and giggled all night. Caruso replied saying,

"It was an amazing night! You looked gorgeous in that dress and I love spending time with you! 💗🎀💗🎀💗🎀."

Her son Damian also left an "I Love You" message underneath the post.

Consistent Checks Are Necessary

Elizabeth Hurley in pink dress
Shutterstock | 166459

Hurley's decades-long campaign has brought much-needed attention to the life-threatening disease and she continues encouraging young women and men to check their breasts for lumps occasionally.

Speaking to HELLO! Hurley said,

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do... you really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different."

