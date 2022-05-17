Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Neckline Dress

Elizabeth Hurley, 56, stepped out in a dazzling pink gown for yet another breast cancer fundraising benefit gala last week, and she looked all shades of gorgeous. Since the mid-nineties, the British actress has been an Estee Lauder partner and continues lending her support to the cause after losing her grandmother to breast cancer due to a lack of awareness.

Thankfully, the world has evolved to address the illness and seek long-lasting treatment and an eventual cure. Hurley joined Patti LaBelle and some other icons at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party in NYC last week.