Once considered a potential first-round pick, Clemson WR Justyn Ross went undrafted. Then, the Kansas City Chiefs landed what might well be the biggest steal of his class, an All-Pro kind of talent who slipped past the entire NFL.

Ross' history with injuries and long rehabs raised multiple red flags over his head. But the talent is right there. Even though the Chiefs' training camp has been conservative with him thus far, he's already showcasing his untapped potential.