Eileen Gu was a gold medal favorite at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, and while she took the top spot on the podium in two of her events, she missed out on a third and had to settle for silver.

The 18-year-old freestyle skier looked very strong going into the Games and was poised to become the event's biggest star, but it turned out physical strength alone wasn’t enough to get her all the golds she was gunning for.