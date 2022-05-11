Salma Hayek Stuns In Plunging Dress

With more than 21.1 million Instagram followers, the actor indeed has an age-defying bombshell style. Even 35 years later after first making her way into the big leagues, she has continued to defy age and the pundits with eye-catching dresses and style that put her in a class all by herself.

One of her fan accounts on Instagram, which is followed by Salma Hayek herself, just posted a photo of her in a cleavage-baring light pink dress. Fans were quick to leave comments admiring her beauty.