If anyone could shut down traffic just to take a bubble bath in the middle of the road, it would definitely be Kaia Gerber. And the 20-year-old supermodel/"bookfluencer" did just that in a new ad for Loewe, the Spanish luxury fashion house that prides itself on "reinventing craft and leather."

While the people on the street must have had a field day during the shoot, fans definitely went wild over the ad, which Gerber didn't hesitate to share on Instagram.

Take a look below!