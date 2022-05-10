'Our Baby Is Truly A Badass': Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Baby Photo

The Quantico star and the Jonas Brothers member are one of the strongest couples in the world. Along with the gorgeous photo of their newborn, the couple shared a joint statement about the challenges they faced. They mentioned how the last few months had been a rollercoaster. Their daughter had to spend 100 plus days in the NICU before she was finally allowed to go home.

They acknowledged that "every family's journey is unique and requires a certain amount of faith." Even though they faced challenges, they realized that every moment was precious. The couple celebrated how "our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass" and expressed their gratitude to the doctors and nurses who helped make it possible. They concluded their message with sweet talks to each other.