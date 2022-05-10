Iman Shumpert Gushes Over Teyana Taylor's Gala Look

There's no doubt that R&B singer cum model Teyana Taylor looked divine last Monday at the second part of the MET Gala In America: An Anthology of Fashion, but her NBA player husband Iman Shumpert, who is currently a free agent, loved the look more than most. The athlete celebrated her look with a punny caption saying, "The MET Gala met my babies' mama *Junie voice*"

Swipe to see a close-up of her face.

He further emphasized that she brought the pressure and she did from her headpiece to her flowing marble-print dress and matching nail polish from her nail store.

Farewell Tour

Teyana Taylor finally announced the dates for her farewell tour after hinting at retiring last year. The model and singer wore a red two-piece outfit consisting of a bra and high-waist lounge pants. Instead of her signature short hair, Teyana wore a long curly fringe hairstyle. Her washboard abs have always been a point of discussion on the internet and there's no doubt she's on many women's wish lists.

Shot To Fame With Fade Music Video

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert kissing in fade
Giphy |

Although Teyana has been in the music and entertainment industry, she didn't gain prominence until she was featured in Kanye West's 2016 music video Fade as a dancer with a steamy cameo shot featuring her husband Iman Shumpert at the end. She went on to win a VMA moon person for her performance.

The couple became official partners in 2014 despite being friends for a more extended period. They conceived their eldest child Junie Bell in 2015, and Iman proposed to Teyana at the baby shower before getting married the following year.

Teyana & Iman On E!

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and Junie Bell at the 2017 VMA
Shutterstock | 842245

In 2021, Teyana & Iman's eponymous TV show launched on E! giving people a glimpse into their steamy romance and family relationship.

It also showed Teyana's daily life as a model taking fans through her photoshoot sessions and a special episode where Iman organized a ghetto prom for the 31-year-old who never attended one because she was homeschooled.

Retirement Message

Last year, Teyana took to Instagram to vent about being underappreciated in the music industry despite years of dedication. She posted the message alongside a picture of her 2020 Sportify wrapped montage showing that she earned 162.8 million streams from 15.2 million listeners in 92 countries.

Here's an excerpt of what she wrote,

"Wow, who did that? Y'all did that! Thank you. I ain't gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the 'machine', constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I'm retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!"

The 2nd leg of the Last Rose Petal tour will start on Aug. 3 in L.A. California and end on Sept. 8, in Paris, France. "IT'S OFFICIAL!! Welcome to The Last Rose Motel," she wrote.

The R&B singer also told her 14.8 million fans that the tickets are selling out fast, so they should cop theirs as soon as possible.

