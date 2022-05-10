Iman Shumpert Gushes Over Teyana Taylor's Gala Look

There's no doubt that R&B singer cum model Teyana Taylor looked divine last Monday at the second part of the MET Gala In America: An Anthology of Fashion, but her NBA player husband Iman Shumpert, who is currently a free agent, loved the look more than most. The athlete celebrated her look with a punny caption saying, "The MET Gala met my babies' mama *Junie voice*"

Swipe to see a close-up of her face.

He further emphasized that she brought the pressure and she did from her headpiece to her flowing marble-print dress and matching nail polish from her nail store.