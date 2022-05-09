Sasha Banks In Bikini Flaunts Championship Belt

WWE Bombshell Sasha Banks earned a new Championship belt at Wrestlemania last month alongside her long-term fighting partner Naomi a.k.a. The Glow. The ladies revealed that they want new challenges and are shopping in the male department, having dominated the women's division back-to-back.

Metro UK reported Fatu saying she and Banks may be the best tag team globally. They're looking for everybody with no holds barred. Metro said they're open to fighting in all wrestling companies, from WWE to Wrestlemania, SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. With their talents, they may dominate the new arenas as well, but only time will tell.

