Before becoming an actress, Jones was a professional model, and she started at the age of 18. She has a repertoire of top brands in her resume from Versace, Abercrombie & Fitch, Clearasil, and magazine covers such as W, Glamour, and Interview.

Jones once said that modeling was like a pastime for her, and she didn't take it seriously hence her short-lived stint in the profession. However, her real passion was acting, and she put her all into it, earning one Primetime Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe nominations for her role as Betty Draper.

Despite leaving the modeling industry officially years ago, Jones turns her social media into runways when she sees it fit and models for her one million-plus audience.