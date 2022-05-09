What Makes Kristen Stewart And Charlize Theron's Friendship Work Despite 15-Year Age Difference

In the fairy tale film Snow White and the Huntsman, co-stars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron played antagonists, but like each other a lot in real life.

The pair met on their way to the Comic-Con conference in San Diego and have described their connection as amazing.

In more than one interview, the friends have talked about each other and how effortless their friendship began despite their almost 15-year age difference.

Keep scrolling to see the different times the pair gushed about their friendship in interviews.