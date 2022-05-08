CJ Perry In Swimsuit Relives Russian Ballet Memories

Former WWE Bombshell CJ Perry revealed to her 3.9 million Instagram followers last week on International Dance Day that she used to be a Russian Ballerina before joining the WWE company. She wrote a lengthy note encouraging people to embrace dance in all its forms, especially as a form of self-expression. She wrote,

"At 10 years old I started dancing professionally in Russia. I never thought that being a professional Russian Ballerina would have lead to becoming and achieving so many things in life. As I learned to break dance in high heels, it led me to many different aspects of storytelling and show business."

Her Days As A Russian Ballerina Influenced Her Career

CJ hits a complete split in a standing position with one leg on pointe, wearing a one-piece leotard and leopard print tutu in one of her montages. She continued her post, saying dancing like a Russian ballerina and later B-girl influenced her ability to perform well and interpret roles as an actress and wrestler.

"The work ethic I learned as a Russian ballerina carried over to all aspects of dance, acting, modeling, wrestling and creating. I would have never in my wildest dreams thought dance would lead me to creating & playing the character The Ravishing Russian for 8 years in WWE.," she continued.

The Perfect Poses

She ended her note by saying,

"I encourage all of you to dream big, chase those dreams, be kind and dance like no one’s watching !!! FOR REAL ! ❤️"

CJ has no problem when it comes to hitting a perfect form, and she showed that in this Shein Swimsuit campaign. The model wore a heat-print polka-dotted two-piece with high heels posing by the pool and in the water. She wore her hair long and black for the campaign and has been for a while, no ditching the blonde. She later joined some of her co-ambassadors for a group shot.

Shein Came In Handy At Coachella

Her Shein bikinis and Summer-ready outfits came in handy at Coachella two weeks ago, and she hasn't stopped sharing pictures of them. In the cover photo, she wore a two-tone pink bikini top and matching headscarf with floral embroidered ripped jeans and black booties.

Jamming To 'As It Was'

CJ also added this cute furry blue bikini and shorts combo, which she paired with white platform booties in her montage. Most of her videos feature Harry Styles' hit single As It Was as the background music, so it's safe to say she's enjoying his new project as much as other fans.

