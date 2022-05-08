CJ Perry In Swimsuit Relives Russian Ballet Memories

Former WWE Bombshell CJ Perry revealed to her 3.9 million Instagram followers last week on International Dance Day that she used to be a Russian Ballerina before joining the WWE company. She wrote a lengthy note encouraging people to embrace dance in all its forms, especially as a form of self-expression. She wrote,
"At 10 years old I started dancing professionally in Russia. I never thought that being a professional Russian Ballerina would have lead to becoming and achieving so many things in life. As I learned to break dance in high heels, it led me to many different aspects of storytelling and show business."