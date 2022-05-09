From Gifted Chess Player To Notorious Serial Killer: Examining Alexander Pichushkin's Evolution

On April 9, 1974, Alexander Pichushkin was born in Moscow. For the first several years of his life he appeared to be a typical child, but that significantly changed after he fell off of a swing and suffered a head injury at the age of four. Some believe that this seemingly insignificant incident negatively affected his still-developing frontal cortex, which is the part of the brain responsible for various personality traits and impulse regulation.

According to his family, Pichushkin became drastically different after being struck by the swing, even becoming hostile. In the following years, Pichushkin's mother opted to remove him from public school and instead place him in a setting that focused on children with disabilities.