Britney Spears Poses Nude With Her Dog

Pop icon Britney Spears has everyone talking about her recent Instagram share because of its explicit nature. It's not the first time she's posed nude on the internet since getting out of her conservatorship last year. However, it's causing a lot of concern on some people's part over her mental state.

The 40-year-old once explained that she poses whatever she likes because it's freedom, and she hasn't felt like that for most of her life.

Check out the controversial post below

Britney Poses Nude

Britney Spears i a silver bedazzled dress
Shutterstock | 673594

Spears posted a full-length shot of her body in her birthday suit, covering her private part on the front with her pet dog. Although her lower back tattoo is still visible, the recently-engaged retired singer followed the Instagram community guidelines on posting nudity by covering her butt crack with a diamond emoji. Spears added a funny post at the end praising dogs and insulting humans, saying,

"If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid."

Mixed Reactions From Fans

Close up of Britney Spears in a Black bustier bralette
Shutterstock | 984047

The culmination of her post met with mixed reactions from fans, with one camp cheering her newfound freedom and another camp worrying about her mental state.

Amongst the supporters are fellow celebrities who champion body positivity like CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle, Selma Blair, and Leslie Jordan.

The divergent views come primarily from fans, like one commenter who wrote,

"Very disturbing. Where is her so called fiancé, does he realize she needs help or is he just bleeding her dry?"

Another added,

"Cute dog but like why naked?"

Ignoring The Negativity

Britney Spears ina Black and Pink bodysuit and matching arm-length gloves
Shutterstock | 186983032

Spears didn't reply to any negative comments or post her typically lengthy messages addressing people who rebuke her. Instead, she carried on like nothing extraordinary happened (because nothing extraordinary happened!).

She shared a quirky video showing her modern take on Coachella fashion and asking fans not to laugh at her style.

She wrote,

"DO NOT LAUGH AT MY OUTFIT !!! Let me explain … I’ve never been to Coachella 🎡 … but I was so inspired by the crazy, fun fashion there !!! This is me trying to interpret a classic crazy prep side of Coachella!!!"

Should Britney Headline Coachella?

Britney Spears performing with a snake
Giphy |

Immediately after she made that post, fans flooded her comment section with suggestions on her headlining the Festival. That would be an iconic event if she ever comes out of retirement stage to the biggest stage in American music.

