Britney Spears Poses Nude With Her Dog

Oops... she did it again!

Pop icon Britney Spears has everyone talking about her recent Instagram share because of its explicit nature. It's not the first time she's posed nude on the internet since getting out of her conservatorship last year. However, it's causing a lot of concern on some people's part over her mental state.

The 40-year-old once explained that she poses whatever she likes because it's freedom, and she hasn't felt like that for most of her life.

Check out the controversial post below