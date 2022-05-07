Inside NBA Star Lonzo Ball’s New Superb LA Mansion

Lonzo Ball made his professional debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. He stayed with the Lakers for three years before moving on to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls, where he plays currently.

Lonzo has developed into an extremely valuable basketball player. He had a promising start with the Lakers, but a shoulder strain in 2017 was just the start of a prolonged run of injuries that would impact the rest of his basketball career.

Despite his injuries, Lonzo continues to live a lavish lifestyle and reportedly purchased a $7.25 million home in Los Angeles, California.

