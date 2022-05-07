Inside NBA Star Lonzo Ball’s New Superb LA Mansion

Lonzo Ball smiles as he poses
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Lonzo Ball made his professional debut with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. He stayed with the Lakers for three years before moving on to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls, where he plays currently. 

Lonzo has developed into an extremely valuable basketball player. He had a promising start with the Lakers, but a shoulder strain in 2017 was just the start of a prolonged run of injuries that would impact the rest of his basketball career.

Despite his injuries, Lonzo continues to live a lavish lifestyle and reportedly purchased a $7.25 million home in Los Angeles, California.

Keep scrolling to see inside the gigantic mansion. 

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant To Celtics In Suggested Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

MLB Rumors: 3 Options For Red Sox To Replace Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.J. Redick Tells Pat McAfee Why He Called Out 'Mad Dog' Russo On ESPN

NFL News: Patriots' Mack Wilson Always Knew Mac Jones Was Going To Be A Stud

Inside Reese Witherspoon's Elegant LA Mansion

A Quiet Suburban 

Breathtaking night view of Lonzo Ball's LA home
Compass.com | Compass.com

According to Compass, the 6,195 square foot home is located in Sherman Oaks, California. Sherman Oaks is recognized for its quiet, suburban ambiance just outside Los Angeles' city limits.

However, despite its suburban character, the region is still packed with spectacular malls, adorable boutiques, and a diverse range of restaurants.

The new home offers lots of solitude and outdoor space for him to enjoy the gorgeous California weather. A large yard behind the house features a pool, poolside seats, an outdoor kitchen area, and even more seating surrounding a fire pit.

In addition, this spot offers a spectacular view of the city below, particularly at night when the city lights are turned on and the mountains beyond.

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Is Dreamy In PJs

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Breathtaking View Of The California Sunset

Breathtaking view of Lonzo Ball's estate
compass.com | Compass.com

There is a long terrace on the second level of the house that inhabitants may access from their rooms to enjoy the breathtaking view or even catch a glimpse of the renowned California sunset.

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Facing 18 Years In Prison

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Killer Legs In Shorts Alongside Axl Rose

Luxurious Bedrooms And Bathrooms

A glimpse of the bedroom in Lonzo Ball's LA Home
Compass.com | Compass.com

The house has six huge bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The master bedroom has ample space and connects to the back terrace, allowing one to see the breathtaking view beyond.

A large walk-in closet and bathroom are located adjacent to the bedroom. There is also plenty of storage space in the walk-in closet and enough room for a modest sitting area.

The bathroom, which is nearly as wide as the bedroom, has two separate vanity countertops with storage, a walk-in shower, and a typical pearly white bathtub that is well situated, taking in the breathtaking garden view.

The Kitchen Space

Kitchen space in Lonzo Ball's LA Home
Compass.com | Compass.com

The many living rooms throughout the home on the first level provide just as much space. The kitchen also has a large amount of counter space, ideal for preparing lavish meals. 

There is also enough cabinet space to store a wide range of culinary tools of various sizes and the counter space. Although the kitchen island has a breakfast bar that seats at least four people, there is also a more formal and large dining area in another room.

Modern Interior Decor

Beautiful interior in Lonzo Ball's Newly acquired home
Compass.com | compass.com

The home is designed in a very modern style. As a result, residents and visitors are surprised by several contemporary characteristics as soon as they enter the house. For example, the clear encased stairs leading to the home's second story are incredible. 

The milky white walls on the first level of the house also contrast nicely with the pale brown hardwood floor that runs throughout the house on both floors. In addition, the black window trims and the single dark-painted wall in the main living area provide a subtle contrast to these light colors.

The kitchen also has a modern feel with shiny white worktops and sleek white cabinets. The bathrooms are not exempted, as they also have a modern touch. They are similarly designed with marble worktops, light grey cabinetry, and grey tile floors.

Lonzo is an NBA star who clearly enjoys a luxurious life. His new LA mansion, with its modern designs and beautiful interior, proves it. 

Read Next

Must Read

'Holding Her Head High': 'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Offers Update On Kathy Hilton

MLB Rumors: Former GM Predicts Yankees Will Trade For Juan Soto

10 Things About Ariana Grande Real Fans Should Know

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Tight-Fitted PVC Dress While Rocking Long Locks: 'Oh She's Giving You Length'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.