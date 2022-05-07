The Unusual Decision Made By The 'Freeway Killer' That Resulted In His Capture

Following his arrest, Bonin faced 12 counts of murder. During the trial, two of his former accomplices, Gregory Miley and James Munro, testified against him and graphically described what Bonin had done. After deliberating for six days, the jury found him guilty of ten of the 12 murders. This resulted in a death sentence.

While in prison, he would be convicted of another four, bringing the total to 14. However, he said he was responsible for 21, and police believed there could even be as many as 44 victims. Bonin would go on to spend 14 years on death row before his execution by lethal injection on February 23, 1996. Leading up to his execution, his legal team filed multiple appeals. However, none of them were successful.

Before his death, Bonin shared some final words about the death penalty, saying, "I feel the death penalty is not an answer to the problems at hand. That I feel it sends the wrong message to the youth of the country. Young people act as they see other people acting instead of as people tell them to act. And I would suggest that when a person has a thought of doing anything serious against the law, that before they did, that they should go to a quiet place and think about it seriously."