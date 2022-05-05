'It's Not Okay': 'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Talks Christine Quinn Bride Drama

During a chat with E! News days ago, Fitzgerald said that when it comes to Quinn's supposed and "completely unethical" bribe, the realtor could have faced major ramifications for her alleged actions if a contract had been signed with the client.

"If Emma had had the listing agreement signed already, which she was getting ready to, it would be illegal," Fitzgerald explained. "So [Christine] would lose her license, she would lose everything. But the listing agreement for this particular property wasn't signed just yet, luckily. Otherwise, she would have legal issues."

And while Quinn denied the bribe completely, Fitzgerald said the office "backed up the story."