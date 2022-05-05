'It's Not Okay': 'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Talks Christine Quinn Bride Drama

Mary Fitzgerald selfie close up
instagram | Mary Fitzgerald

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Mary Fitzgerald is reacting to claims that Christine Quinn offered a client $5,000 not to work with then-co-worker Emma Hernan amid the fifth season of Netflix's Selling Sunset.

The Latest

4 Things To Know About MLB Star Aaron Judge's Wife Samantha Bracksieck

'You Will Not Be Disappointed': Olivia Wilde Talks About 'Don’t Worry Darling'

Ex-Girlfriend Of Escaped Fugitive Fears His Return

3 Times Kaia Gerber Wowed In Bikinis

'You Can Express Yourself Through Your Clothing': Megan Fox On Raising Her Kids

Christine Quinn Caused Controversy At The Oppenheim Group Amid 'Selling Sunset' Season Five

Mary Fitzgerald and her Selling Sunset cast mates were left in complete shock amid season five as they learned that co-star Christine Quinn had allegedly attempted to bribe one of Emma Hernan's clients into cutting professional ties with the realtor.

As fans of the Netflix reality show will recall, Quinn denied the claims. However, after wrapping filming and accusing the series of containing "fake storylines," Quinn's departure from The Oppenheim Group, the real estate brokerage where the show is based, was confirmed.

Entertainment

Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

By Triston Brewer

Mary Fitzgerald Claims The Alleged Bribe Could Have Led To Legal Ramifications For Christine Quinn

Heather El Moussa takes selfie with Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, and Chrishell Stause
instagram | Instagram | Mary Fitzgerald

During a chat with E! News days ago, Fitzgerald said that when it comes to Quinn's supposed and "completely unethical" bribe, the realtor could have faced major ramifications for her alleged actions if a contract had been signed with the client.

"If Emma had had the listing agreement signed already, which she was getting ready to, it would be illegal," Fitzgerald explained. "So [Christine] would lose her license, she would lose everything. But the listing agreement for this particular property wasn't signed just yet, luckily. Otherwise, she would have legal issues."

And while Quinn denied the bribe completely, Fitzgerald said the office "backed up the story."

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Introduces Kittenish Swim

Mary Fitzgerald Has Taken A Stand Against Christine Quinn Since 'Selling Sunset' Season Five Wrapped

According to Fitzgerald, she doesn't believe that Quinn's reported behavior aligns with the standards of The Oppenheim Group.

"We pride ourselves on our integrity, and the way we treat clients and the way we treat each other and we can't have this at our brokerage. It's just it's not okay," she clarified.

Christine Quinn Has Suggested 'Selling Sunset' Is Not Real

Mary Fitzgerald wears sheer black top and ponytail
instagram | Instagram | Mary Fitzgerald

After claiming on Twitter that season five was full of "fake storylines," Quinn responded to a fan who questioned her about her alleged bribe.

"Omg bless your heart you actually think the show is real," she told the person.

Quinn also denied the rumors on the show, saying, "There's absolutely no truth to this. I don't know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me."

The season five reunion of Selling Sunset will begin streaming on Netflix this Friday, May 6.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

Lady Gaga Offers Rear View In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn Shows Excitement In Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens Bares It All In Sheer Moschino Dress At Met Gala

Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Stands On Edge Of Boat

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.