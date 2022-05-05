Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Soaks Up 'Golden Hour'

Nicole Scherzinger turned up the heat on Instagram with a recent bikini post that was all about the "golden hour." Capturing fans' imagination in minuscule gold swimwear, the Pussycat Dolls singer, 43, served up a tempting display of curves as she posed up a storm against a dark-yellow backdrop and flaunted her hot bod under a spotlight.

This comes after the 2010 Dancing with the Stars winner delivered animal-print chic at Coachella in denim booty shorts and a plunging cheetah bodysuit complete with a matching cover-up.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.