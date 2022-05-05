Eva Longoria In Swimsuit Is 'Ready' For Summer

Eva Longoria was all ready for beach season as she posted a gorgeous swimsuit photo of herself back in April. Looking radiant and super-toned in a white one-piece that showed off her amazing figure, the former Desperate Housewives star, 47, posed with her son, Santiago, 3, musing in her caption: "Summer where are you? We are ready!!!!"

Shared on her Instagram feed, the upload scored over 224,000 likes and caught the attention of her celebrity friends, including Nicole Scherzinger and Jesse Metcalfe.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.