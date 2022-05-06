‘RHOA’ Stars Bash Marlo Hampton's Event And Outfit

Marlo Hampton close up selfie
instagram | Marlo Hampton

Entertainment
Claudine Baugh

Newly minted cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Marlo Hampton stole the show on the season 14 launch, dubbed The Edge of Fashion on Sunday night (May 1).

As viewers welcomed back the RHOA ladies and newcomer Sanya Richards, Marlo would prove just how deserving she was of her peach and new residency on the show. 

From highlighting her devoted role as Munty (mom/aunty) “but only funner,” to hosting a high-fashion gala to introduce her business, Le’Archive, to Atlanta’s elite, the housewife made a pretty entertaining entrance on the new season’s first episode.

The Latest

Our 'Energies Align': Kourtney Kardashian Explains Addison Rae Friendship

Post-Draft Free Agents 49ers Should Look To Sign

'Holding Her Head High': 'RHOBH' Star Crystal Kung-Minkoff Offers Update On Kathy Hilton

Amelia Gray Hamlin Stuns In Braless Leather Dress

Jacob DeGrom Gets Positive Arm Injury Update By New York Mets

The Le’Archive Ball 

Hampton hosted a lavish soirée to debut her Le’Archive fashion business – a garment rental company featuring her own collection of runway pieces that she handpicked over the years.

Though the other housewives were a little confused about the business concept, they were more disappointed there were no actual models to showcase the outfits, and according to Kenya Moore, she “rented out a ballroom with no ball.”

Entertainment

Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

By Triston Brewer

Marlo’s Strawberry Bonbon Outfit 

To add insult to injury, the ladies had a field day going off on one of Marlo’s outfits that night. For the special event, the fashionista rocked two stately looks — but it was her second outfit that had castmate Shereé Whitfield asking, “What does Marlo have on?”

That was the Saint Laurent red leather, crystal-embellished top, tucked into a short scallop-hem red skirt. “She’s over there looking like the candy that my grandmama used to give me to stay quiet in church,” Shereé said during her confessional, referencing the iconic strawberry hard bonbons.

Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Introduces Kittenish Swim

Tattletale Shereé

Interestingly, it was Shereé (and Sanya) who spilled the tea to Marlo to let her know that the other ladies were trash-talking her event. Viewers who know Hampton from her numerous appearances on the RHOA over the years know she doesn’t back down from criticism, so it didn’t take long for her to express how “disappointed” she was with their opinions. 

Marlo Reacts At The Clubhouse With Andy Cohen

She would later join Andy Cohen in the Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live that same night to share her personal feedback.

Andy Cohen said, “It seems like everybody had something to say about Marlo tonight [on RHOA].” Fortunately, Marlo was able to respond specifically to Shereé’s critique of her “bonbon” outfit for the event.

“How do you feel about Shereé comparing your second look to an odd, old-school strawberry candy?” Andy asked.

Marlo had the most surprising response: “I’m not gonna lie, that s--t was funny,” she laughed.

Watch season 14, episode 1, The Edge of Fashionand new episodes of RHOA Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo TV.

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Nicole Scherzinger In Bikini Soaks Up 'Golden Hour'

Bebe Rexha Offers Rear View In Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley All Treat In Plunging Versace Dress

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Emulates Karol G

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.