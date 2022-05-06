‘RHOA’ Stars Bash Marlo Hampton's Event And Outfit

Newly minted cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Marlo Hampton stole the show on the season 14 launch, dubbed The Edge of Fashion on Sunday night (May 1).

As viewers welcomed back the RHOA ladies and newcomer Sanya Richards, Marlo would prove just how deserving she was of her peach and new residency on the show.

From highlighting her devoted role as Munty (mom/aunty) “but only funner,” to hosting a high-fashion gala to introduce her business, Le’Archive, to Atlanta’s elite, the housewife made a pretty entertaining entrance on the new season’s first episode.