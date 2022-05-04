Fans have lots of questions about the upcoming season, and here, we have the inside information on everything you need to know about the VH1 hit show!
'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
The Inside Scoop On ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10
First premiering in April 2010 on VH1, Basketball Wives follows the lives of the women behind some of the NBA’s (National Basketball Association) biggest stars. The show has recently finished its ninth season, and after a bit of a delay in announcing if the show was picked up for the tenth season, it has now been confirmed when it is returning this year. After a decade of engaging fans, it looks like the women still have something to say!
When Is The Release Date Of 'Basketball Wives' Season 10?
Fans can now make room in their calendars because there has been an official announcement on the return of the hit reality show. The debut of the upcoming season is officially on May 16th, 2022. Now that the date has been revealed, the next question on the minds of ardent fans is who will be returning from the cast’s latest season and if there are any new arrivals in store for the tenth season.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Basketball Wives' Season 10?
In a bid to ramp up anticipation and excitement, the producers have yet to fully reveal all of the people viewers can expect to show up in the next season. As usual, there are bound to be a few surprises, but as of now, some of them are being kept under wraps until a later date. While assuredly there will be updates, the following cast members have already been confirmed for season 10 and include:
- Malaysia Pargo: the ex-wife of Jannero Pargo
- Jackie Christie: wife of Doug Christie
- Jennifer Williams: ex-Wife of Eric Williams
- Tami Roman: ex-Wife of Kenny Anderson
- Evelyn Lozada: ex-Fiancée of Carl Crawford
- Shaunie O’Neal: ex-Wife of Shaquille O’Neal
- Kristen Scott: wife of Thomas Scott
- CeCe Gutierrez: fiancee of Byron Scott
- Odom “OG” Chijindu: girlfriend of Kwame Alexander
- Feby Torres: ex-Girlfriend of Lance Stephenson
- Dominique Lenard: ex-Wife of Voshon Lenard
- Vinessa Sacre: wife of Robert Sacre
What Is 'Basketball Wives' Season 10 About?
The official trailer for the upcoming season can already be seen on YouTube to get an idea of the drama that will surround the season, watch it below. The next season is already causing quite a stir via social media and if the last few seasons are any indication, season ten is sure to be a wild and raucous ride that will please fans!