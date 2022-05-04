'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

In a bid to ramp up anticipation and excitement, the producers have yet to fully reveal all of the people viewers can expect to show up in the next season. As usual, there are bound to be a few surprises, but as of now, some of them are being kept under wraps until a later date. While assuredly there will be updates, the following cast members have already been confirmed for season 10 and include:

- Malaysia Pargo: the ex-wife of Jannero Pargo

- Jackie Christie: wife of Doug Christie

- Jennifer Williams: ex-Wife of Eric Williams

- Tami Roman: ex-Wife of Kenny Anderson

- Evelyn Lozada: ex-Fiancée of Carl Crawford

- Shaunie O’Neal: ex-Wife of Shaquille O’Neal

- Kristen Scott: wife of Thomas Scott

- CeCe Gutierrez: fiancee of Byron Scott

- Odom “OG” Chijindu: girlfriend of Kwame Alexander

- Feby Torres: ex-Girlfriend of Lance Stephenson

- Dominique Lenard: ex-Wife of Voshon Lenard

- Vinessa Sacre: wife of Robert Sacre