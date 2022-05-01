Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

Hailing from Kaui, Hawaii, and known the world over as one of surfing’s most engaging and formidable competitors, Malia Manuel is not just another pretty face on the scene.

She has racked up enough impressive finishes under her belt to gain the respect of her colleagues and the sport at large.

Currently, she is also pulling double duty as a spokesperson for Lululemon and has garnered an impressive following on Instagram, where she currently has accumulated more than 244,000 followers. She makes it look effortless, which is a part of her overall appeal!