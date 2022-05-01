NFL News: Patriots select Mac Jones Backup In 4th Round

Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe during the NFL Combine
The National Football League wrapped up its annual first-year player draft on Saturday. After a chaotic Day 1 and 2 that saw 21 total trades, Day 3 also had its share of surprises. The New England Patriots selected quarterback Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky.

The pick came as a bit of a shock. The Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round last season, and the rookie had a nice season. Jones looks to be the starter moving forward, but the team had two quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart. That begs the question: Which quarterback is on their way out of New England?

Who Is Bailey Zappe?

Zappe, 23, was highly productive, especially in his final year with Western Kentucky. He broke Joe Burrow's FBS record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 62. He also threw for an FBS record 5967 yards. Zappe has also been praised for his intelligence and throwing accuracy.

While the production and football IQ are there, Zappe wasn't considered a top quarterback prospect due to his physical traits. He has below-average height desired for the position, and in an era where mobile quarterbacks are on the rise, Zappe isn't the most mobile signal-caller out there.

Who's The Odd Man Out?

The other two quarterbacks on New England's roster are Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots signed the 36-year-old Hoyer in undrafted free agency in 2009. He has spent eight years with New England across two different stints. He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts.

Stidham was a fourth-round selection of the Pats in 2019. He has spent his entire career in New England, playing in eight games but having yet to start a game. He is still 25-years-old.

Hoyer has seniority over Stidham, and considering the other two quarterback options are younger; it seems as if Hoyer may stick around to play a mentorship role in the quarterback room. That would leave Stidham as the odd man out. Whether he is released or sent to the practice squad remains to be seen. He still has room to grow, so maybe he catches on with another organization.

Regardless of the fallout, it is clear that head coach/general manager Bill Belichick sees potential in the 23-year-old Zappe. Enough for him to spend a valuable draft pick to bring the Western Kentucky product into the fold.

