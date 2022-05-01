NFL News: Patriots select Mac Jones Backup In 4th Round

The other two quarterbacks on New England's roster are Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots signed the 36-year-old Hoyer in undrafted free agency in 2009. He has spent eight years with New England across two different stints. He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts.

Stidham was a fourth-round selection of the Pats in 2019. He has spent his entire career in New England, playing in eight games but having yet to start a game. He is still 25-years-old.

Hoyer has seniority over Stidham, and considering the other two quarterback options are younger; it seems as if Hoyer may stick around to play a mentorship role in the quarterback room. That would leave Stidham as the odd man out. Whether he is released or sent to the practice squad remains to be seen. He still has room to grow, so maybe he catches on with another organization.

Regardless of the fallout, it is clear that head coach/general manager Bill Belichick sees potential in the 23-year-old Zappe. Enough for him to spend a valuable draft pick to bring the Western Kentucky product into the fold.