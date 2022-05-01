NFL News: Patriots select Mac Jones Backup In 4th Round

The National Football League wrapped up its annual first-year player draft on Saturday. After a chaotic Day 1 and 2 that saw 21 total trades, Day 3 also had its share of surprises. The New England Patriots selected quarterback Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky.
The pick came as a bit of a shock. The Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones in the first round last season, and the rookie had a nice season. Jones looks to be the starter moving forward, but the team had two quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart. That begs the question: Which quarterback is on their way out of New England?