Kerry Washington Reveals Her Go-To Exercise For Toned Abs

Closeup of Kerry Washington with wavy hair and bangs
Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Kerry Washington is 45 years old with a figure that looks two decades younger (oh, those abs!), and that’s because she works hard for it. While she makes beauty and fitness look so effortless, the Little Fires Everywhere star revealed in an interview with Allure that it’s not as easy as it seems.

“God, no. I’m not one of those ‘Oh; I just run after my toddler!’ people,” she said. “I love to work out. It’s really important to me; it’s part of the culture of my family.”

Scroll to read her exact fitness routine.

Fitness Fanatic

By family, Washington refers to her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, a former football cornerback who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

“My husband was a professional athlete, so we hike, we swim, we’re very active,” the Scandal actress continued. Aside from those activities, she revealed she’s also into Pilates and SoulCycle. “I just got a Peloton bike. I do different things, but I’m most obsessed with water aerobics. Now I do it with my friends on the weekends,” she said.

Long-Time Pilates Enthusiast

Kerry Washington wearing gold crop-top and white skirt
Shutterstock | 564025

Washington has been doing Pilates, her go-to exercise, for at least ten years. She first got into it after a workout mishap with “a very famous” celebrity trainer that left her with a pinched nerve in the neck and shoulder area. “I lost feeling in my right arm, and it scared the crap out of me,” she told Women’s Health.

The mishap led her to her first Pilates session with instructor Nonna Gleyzer, who describes herself as a “body stylist” and was formerly a member of Ukraine's rhythmic gymnastics team.

Fit Physique And Healthy Body Image

Kerry Washington posing in black bustier dress
Shutterstock | 842284

The Emmy-nominated actress credits Pilates not only for her rock-hard abs but also for her healthy body image. “I've never met anybody who's taken Pilates and doesn't understand their own body better afterward,” she explained to Women’s Health. “As women, we live in this culture where it's like, 'You have to fix this.' Pilates has allowed me to be focused on my appearance and my health in ways that are not abusive or critical.”

'Committed To Her Workouts'

Kerry Washington posing in high-slit silver dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

Aside from Gleyzer, Washington has also worked with Pilates instructor Juliet Kaska, who only has gushing words for her famous client.

“Kerry has a great body, and she's committed to her workouts,” Kaska told Women’s Health. “She stuns me and inspires me with her work ethic. For her, I see Pilates as not just a physical practice but also really a spiritual practice. It's part of who she is.”

