Kourtney Kardashian Answers 'Hot Girl Summer' Call In Bikini

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared a new Summer Essentials List on her lifestyle website POOSH. The 43-year-old named it the Summertime Checklist and released it just in time for the warmer weather. The ten items list includes Chic Towels, Sunglasses, SPF, Swimwear, Foldable Outdoor Furniture, On-the-Go Drinks, Sunhats, Oversized totes, Nourishing skin/body care, Floaties, and Waterproof Games.

She walked the talk in by posting a bikini picture of herself receiving a call from "Hot Girl Summer."

See the post below - and don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become bikini-ready too!