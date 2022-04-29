Kourtney Kardashian Answers 'Hot Girl Summer' Call In Bikini

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared a new Summer Essentials List on her lifestyle website POOSH. The 43-year-old named it the Summertime Checklist and released it just in time for the warmer weather. The ten items list includes Chic Towels, Sunglasses, SPF, Swimwear, Foldable Outdoor Furniture, On-the-Go Drinks, Sunhats, Oversized totes, Nourishing skin/body care, Floaties, and Waterproof Games.

She walked the talk in by posting a bikini picture of herself receiving a call from "Hot Girl Summer."

See the post below - and don't forget to check out the 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become bikini-ready too!

Summer Essentials Checklist

"☎️ Hot girl summer is calling ☎️ With those pool and beach days right around the corner, we’re sharing 10 essentials to add to your summertime checklist ASAP."

Kourtney received the call of the Summer wearing a white bikini although her upper body stays hidden behind her table water tank. Only a hint of her bikini bottom waistband is visible through her thick thighs. She also had her Summer essentials intact - sunglasses check, foldable outdoor furniture check, and swimwear check.

Hot From The Get-Go

Kourtney has always been loyal to her Hot Girl Summer Beach Essentials, as proved in this 2005 Cabo San Lucas throwback picture. The reality TV star had her animal print bikini, oversized tote, On-the-Go drink, Magazine, Foldable Outdoor Furniture, Sunshades, and Cute Towel down to a tee.

However, unlike her recent post, Kourtney didn't cover her ample bosoms or any part of her body. She left it on full display for her 174 million followers showing that she's always been hot.

Celebrating With Her New Blended Family

The businesswoman celebrated her 43rd birthday at a Mickey Mouse-themed party with her new blended family at Disneyland. Most of them turned up wearing Mickey/Minnie ears and black outfits. Her birthday cake also had a Mickey and Minnie Mouse theme with the iconic black ears and red and white polka dot bow on the red single-tiered cake.

A source previously revealed that Barker's children are happy with the engagement between their father, Travis and Kourtney, and these pictures confirm the statement. Landon (Barker's son) replied underneath her post, saying, "Such a Great Time."

Wedding Bells Soon Come

Wedding Bells could certainly ring soon in the Barker-Kardashian home especially with the happy couple already practicing their walk down the aisle. Like Kourtney said, Practice makes perfect and she wants to get it right on her first try. After all, there's a reason she waited so long before deciding to commit to forever with someone.

