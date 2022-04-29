Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Assets In Lingerie

Stassie Karanikolaou is keeping the fire Instagram posts coming. After making a killing with her Coachella outfit on the Gram, the influencer BFF of Kylie Jenner dropped jaws on the social media platform with a sizzling lingerie photo while promoting longtime partner brand Lounge Underwear.

Thrilling followers with a sultry offering of curves as she showcased a red lace three-piece set, the foxy babe further tempted her audience in the caption, writing "4 you" alongside the snap.

Check out her Coachella look below and scroll to see the smoldering lingerie pic!