Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Assets In Lingerie

Stassie Karanikolaou rocks silver turtleneck and chunky chain earrings at an event.
Shutterstock | 3695024

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Stassie Karanikolaou is keeping the fire Instagram posts coming. After making a killing with her Coachella outfit on the Gram, the influencer BFF of Kylie Jenner dropped jaws on the social media platform with a sizzling lingerie photo while promoting longtime partner brand Lounge Underwear.

Thrilling followers with a sultry offering of curves as she showcased a red lace three-piece set, the foxy babe further tempted her audience in the caption, writing "4 you" alongside the snap.

Check out her Coachella look below and scroll to see the smoldering lingerie pic!

The Latest

Doja Cat Tugs Down Miniskirt

Serial Killer Todd Kohlhepp: An Examination Of His Violent Past

Larsa Pippen Shares 'Views' In Swimsuit

Inside Odell Beckham Jr.'s Mansion With An Insane Sneaker Closet

NFL News: Darren Waller Shoots Down Packers Trade Rumors

Curves On Show

Stassie Karanikolaou takes a selfie in floral pants and white crop top.
instagram | Stassie Karanikolaou

Posing in her bedroom for the smoking-hot share, Stassie leaned toward the camera to give viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. She rested one arm on her cocked hip, angling the photo in a way that spotlighted her hourglass shape. Her chest was highlighted by a semi-sheer bra with lace trimming, whose dainty floral print provided little coverage to her ample assets. It had cut-out sides and spaghetti shoulder straps decorated with metallic hearts.

Keep going for the photo!

Entertainment

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

By chisom

Sexy In Lace

Scroll for more photos!

Stassie emphasized her small waist with a matching garter belt that had a gold heart in the middle. Thin straps were pulled high on her midriff, accentuating her taut figure and creating a cut-out effect to mirror her top. Underneath, she wore minuscule bottoms with a low waistline that extended well past her belly button. They had narrow sides that came up above her hips and a revealing high cut that flaunted her thighs.

The gorgeous brunette was all dolled up for the shot, rocking a nude eyeshadow that complemented her hair color. Her piercing blue eyes were further accentuated with dark eyeliner, while a nude lipstick shade made her plump lips look even fuller. The stunner let her hair down in the photo, brushing her long locks over her shoulder.

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Lounging In Lounge Underwear

Stassie Karanikolaou poses sideways in high-waist jeans and silver crop top with a cut-out back.
Shutterstock | 3695024

Needless to say, fans went crazy over the suggestive photo, taking to the comments to assure Stassie that she looked "amazing as always." Many of her Instagram model friends joined in on the praise, complimenting the scorching look.

"Insane ❤️❤️," gushed Lauren Dascalo, while Love Island's Shannon St Clair cheered, "Go stassssss🔥."

One user was overwhelmed by the seductive display of curves, writing, "Staaaaapppp ! Too muchhh❤️🔥."

This is hardly the only time that Stassie has floored her audience with a lingerie pic. Earlier this year, the Instagram sensation embodied everyone's "dream girl" while posing in bed in a see-through blue lace set from Lounge Underwear.

Keep going for more pics!

Selfie Game Strong

More recently, the brunette beauty modeled a sporty gray two-piece with a plunging top and left followers seeing double as she snapped a bathroom selfie in front of side-by-side mirrors. She paired the set with light-toned jeans that were unbuttoned and showed her underwear -- a high-cut number that teased her bare hip.

"Double trouble," Stassie captioned the selfie sitting at nearly 460,000 likes.

Read Next

Must Read

CrossFit Champion Brooke Wells In Bikini Shows Off Killer Abs

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

January Jones Stuns In Pantless Selfie

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells In Bikini For Crazy Backflip

Brooke Burke Runs Across Garden In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.