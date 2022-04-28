'My Soul Sister': Salma Hayek Shares Playful Photo With Penelope Cruz

Salma Hayek took to her Instagram page early on Thursday morning to share a very special message with her fans and followers.

In honor of Penelope Cruz, her friend of many decades, Hayek posted a throwback photo of the two of them, along with a note to Cruz, in which she wished her a "Happy Birthday" in both English and Spanish.

"Happy Birthday my soul sister!! I’m so lucky to have you in my life, thank you for carrying me across the line so many times," Hayek wrote.

Then, in Spanish, Hayek added the same, "Feliz cumpleaños mi hermana del alma. Que afortunada me siento de tenerte en mi vida. Gracias por llevarme en tus hombros cuando me es difícil caminar."

Scroll to see the photo!