NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Russell Westbrook To Clippers For Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. & Luke Kennard

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the veteran players who are expected to change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. After a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season, multiple signs are pointing out that Westbrook and the Lakers will be parting ways this summer. Finding a team that is willing to absorb Westbrook and his massive salary would be a tough task for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.
However, it's something that the Lakers' front office can pull off, especially if they are open to giving up future draft assets and accepting another bad contract in return.