NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Russell Westbrook To Clippers For Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. & Luke Kennard

As Piercey noted, there are two reasons why the Clippers may consider trading for Westbrook this summer. The first is to obtain salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2023 when Westbrook will become an unrestricted free agent, and the second is simply for "basketball." His stint with the Lakers may have been a huge disaster, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the same thing would happen once he plays for the Clippers.

Unlike the Lakers, the Clippers have a superstar who has experienced playing with Westbrook in George. Westbrook and George played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons. They may have failed to win an NBA championship title but during their time in Oklahoma City, they have shown good chemistry on the court.