Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

Miley Cyrus is back!

The entertainer returned to social media after taking a break from her ATTENTION Tour due to Covid-19 illness. During her South American festival tour, she contracted the virus and has remained unusually low-key through her recovery. Miley told her Twitter followers that it was inevitable, but it was worth it, in her opinion because she entertained her fans.

"Traveling around the world, playing for 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

Miley Returns In A Gucci Catsuit

Miley's "I'm Back" post was a video from her tour featuring her wearing a leather black and silver catsuit with a plunging neckline sans bra. The skintight number accentuated her figure, and she complimented the look with shimmery silver eyeshadow, her signature mullet cut, and black knee-high boots. Her catsuit had a silver band on the upper left thigh, giving a harness illusion.

Miley Shares A Heartfelt Message

Miley shared a lengthy message alongside her comeback post saying,

"My ATTENTION South America tour is one I will never forget. Its one of those “ You just had to be there” experiences. The fans, the chaos & the pandemonium. The beautiful cultures of the countries I visited. The treacherous travel at times…. The loss of a friend…."

Her friend Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters drummer), 50, died outside Bogota, Colombia leading the singer to deliver a tearful song in tribute.

Showing Appreciation To The Fans

Miley continued saying she wanted to thank her fans by adding six more songs as a taste of what's to come during the ATTENTION Tour's continuation.

"So much life lived in only 2 weeks. Songs like Mothers Daughter & Angels Like You were added in spontaneously (Angels was added in the night before the show inspired by the fans below my hotel room singing it all night long) My fans out of love and loyalty were making these songs #1 in their country before I arrived! I appreciate your dedication to me & my music more than I can express!"

Six New Songs On The Live Album

She concluded her "thank you message" with an appreciation for their support over the years, saying thank you for their dedication to her craft. Two additional six songs are YOU and a medley of Mother's Daughter x Boys, Don't Cry with Brazilian songstress Anitta.

