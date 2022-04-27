Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

Miley Cyrus is back!

The entertainer returned to social media after taking a break from her ATTENTION Tour due to Covid-19 illness. During her South American festival tour, she contracted the virus and has remained unusually low-key through her recovery. Miley told her Twitter followers that it was inevitable, but it was worth it, in her opinion because she entertained her fans.

"Traveling around the world, playing for 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

